Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHYD opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

