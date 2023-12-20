Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

