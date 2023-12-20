Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

