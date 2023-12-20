Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.