Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

