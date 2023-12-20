W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

