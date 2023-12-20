Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,268 shares of company stock worth $5,383,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

