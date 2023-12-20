Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 97.1% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

