GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 158.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 104,079 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,047.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GoodRx by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.