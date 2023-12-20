The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $82.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TTD stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,865 shares of company stock worth $28,069,214. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

