Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $151.46

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

BNTX stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $180.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

