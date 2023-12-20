Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Target Price at C$99.55

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.2 %

Dollarama Announces Dividend

TSE:DOL opened at C$93.14 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The firm has a market cap of C$26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

