Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $55.17

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

