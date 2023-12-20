Comparing NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NMC Health and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMC Health N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NMC Health and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMC Health 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than NMC Health.

This table compares NMC Health and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMC Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $699.35 million 1.03 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -18.34

NMC Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Volatility and Risk

NMC Health has a beta of -5.26, indicating that its share price is 626% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnovAge beats NMC Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMC Health

NMC Health plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company owns and manages healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers. The company offers medical services comprising diagnostic, and in and outpatient services, as well as research and medical services in the field of gynecology, obstetrics, and human reproduction; and management services in respect of hospitals, as well as retails pharmaceutical goods. NMC Health plc was founded in 1974 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

