Qudian (NYSE:QD) vs. RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Head to Head Contrast

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Qudian has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qudian and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 300.04% 5.48% 5.21% RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million 5.85 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.41 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 23.52 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -1.17

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qudian. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

