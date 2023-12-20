Reviewing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -5.54% -5.19% -3.51% Kodiak Sciences N/A -73.87% -44.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kodiak Sciences 2 3 1 0 1.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $41.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.11%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Vericel.

81.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vericel has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $163.70 million 10.16 -$16.71 million ($0.23) -151.52 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.18) -0.58

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vericel beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

