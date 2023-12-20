Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Head to Head Survey

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Avantax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avantax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown.

91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hargreaves Lansdown and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 1 0 2.00 Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25

Avantax has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

