SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) vs. CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Critical Contrast

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 4.00 -$96.32 million ($0.27) -12.24 CACI International $6.95 billion 1.02 $384.73 million $16.45 19.35

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -24.26% -14.13% -9.33% CACI International 5.49% 13.74% 6.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SmartRent and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 2 0 2.67 CACI International 0 0 10 0 3.00

SmartRent currently has a consensus target price of $4.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $374.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than CACI International.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats SmartRent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

