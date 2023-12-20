Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
