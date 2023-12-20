UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $73.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

