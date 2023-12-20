Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $64.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Centerspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centerspace by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centerspace by 27.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

