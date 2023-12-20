Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

JEF stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 463,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 324,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.