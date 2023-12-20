First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
