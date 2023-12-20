Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $67.75

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

