Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $685.75

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $685.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $781.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $781.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

