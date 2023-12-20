Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. Stantec has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after buying an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

