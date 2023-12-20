Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($30.91).

DLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.77) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.19) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,362 ($29.87) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,060.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,028.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.46, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

