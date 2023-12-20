New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

GBR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

