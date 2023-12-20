New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
GBR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.