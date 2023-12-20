VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

