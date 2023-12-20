Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
