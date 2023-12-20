StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.