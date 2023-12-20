Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 7.7 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

DHC stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.74%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.