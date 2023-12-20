Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $434.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

