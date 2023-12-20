Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Ciena stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

