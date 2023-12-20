BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE BWXT opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

