CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGX) Quiet Period Will End on December 20th

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 20th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

