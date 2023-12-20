New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.59.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 109.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1,188.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,788,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.