Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

