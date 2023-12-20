Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

