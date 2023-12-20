Genpact (NYSE:G) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.13.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $34.68 on Friday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

