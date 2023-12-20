Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.