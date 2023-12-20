Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.60.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.