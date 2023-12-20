StockNews.com Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NRG opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,687,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

