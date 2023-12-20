Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

