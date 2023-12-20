Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

