Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of GRVY stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
