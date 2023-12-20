CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

