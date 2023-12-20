FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

