FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of RAIL opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.94.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
