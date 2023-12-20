SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SP. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

SP stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 38.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SP Plus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SP Plus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

