Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
