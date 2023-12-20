Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

