aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

